Madurai

Govt. flayed for increasing power tariff, GST

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth and party cadre staging a demonstration in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK
Special Correspondent July 27, 2022 23:17 IST
July 27, 2022

Madurai

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Premalatha flayed the DMK government for planning to increase electricity tariff which was not indicated during the election.

Addressing a demonstration organised here against the State government's move to increase power tariff and increase GST on food items here on Wednesday, she said the DMK should not impose higher tax on people to mobilise revenue.

"If it wants funds, it should not tax the people but collect money from the corrupt ministers. That would be good enough to run the government in a better way," she said.

Stating that a memorial for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had been constructed, Ms. Premalatha said that if the DMK wanted to construct a monument for his pen, it should be constructed at the DMK headquarters with its own funds and not with tax payers’ money.

Not only the State Government but also the Centre has betrayed the people by imposing GST on food items including curd and rice.

On Kallakurichi school issue, Ms. Premalatha said that a proper probe by a retired High Court judge should be conducted to find out the truth. Party deputy secretary Parthasarathi, party Madurai district secretaries Selvakumar, Manikandan, Balachandran and Ganapathi were among those who took part in the protest.

Read more...