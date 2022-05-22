Govt. exhibition draws crowd to Tamukkam Ground

Ferris wheel glows bright at the government exhibition being held at Tamukkam Ground in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Seems like most Maduraiites had a common to-do list this Sunday and that was to go have fun at the Tamukkam ground and explore the annual Government Exhibition - 2022.

Scores of parents with infants and toddlers, teenagers and their friends, and groups of families trickled in after sunset, making the ground an entertainment hotspot in the city.

N.B. Laya Sruthi with her sister said that this was the first time they have visited the exhibition without their parents, and this was their big outing after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

While Kavi. Thamizh from Thathaneri said that he missed the Chithirai exhibition during the festival, especially eating the popular ‘Delhi’ appalam.

“Usually, the Tamukkam ground exhibition sets the tone during the Chithirai festival. Nevertheless, this is a big relief entertainment-wise for Maduraiites,” he said.

The exhibition houses 28 government-run stalls displaying various schemes through innovative models, food stalls offering delicious street foods, a good old Ferris wheel and fun rides, something for everyone in a family.

While exploring the colourful charts of the stall set up by the Department of Education, playing snake and ladder of dos and don’ts by citizens at the Madurai Corporation’s stall, and models of different houses at the stall erected by Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board etc, children gobbled on ice-creams and cotton candies.

J. Padmapriya of Anna Nagar who has been coming to the fair for as long as she remembers said, “The lack of private stalls was underwhelming. We usually buy new tit-bits for kitchen or fancy items.” She also remarked about the space constraints.

Currently out of the 10 private stalls allotted, only three are filled, to the disappointment of many.

An official in charge of the organising committee said that the footfall recorded since the inauguration stood at 10,639.

He also added that approximately 10,000 people had visited on Sunday, owing to the weekend rush.

Apart from the fun and gala, the exhibition premises lacked proper dumper bins at hotspots leading to excessive waste being discarded on the ground, especially around the food court areas while signboards for toilets were missing.

The premises had a sufficient number of drinking water tanks and a 108 bike ambulance was stationed.

The exhibition is open to the public between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on all days.

The entry fee for adults is ₹15, while it is ₹10 for children.