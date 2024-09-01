ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. encouraging children from remote locations with latest gadgets and tools in schools: Collector

Published - September 01, 2024 06:54 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Srikrishna L 2193

Collector Asha Ajith distributes virtual reality kits to heads of schools in Sivaganga on Sunday. 

Collector Asha Ajith distributed virtual reality and augmented reality kits to 60 school headmasters and headmistress at a function organised by ARTA foundation here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told the gathering that the Tamil Nadu government was providing numerous welfare schemes and programmes to the people in remote locations. The younger generation should make use of the opportunities and come up in life.

Appreciating ARTA foundation for providing virtual reality kits to government schools in the district, she said such participation by NGOs and enthusiastic volunteers would help the children to learn newer things with ease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving access to the children to such tools would make them feel good and also encourage them to learn about them. There were smart classrooms and hi-tech laboratories In government schools now. Apart from a residential school in Pazhamalai Nagar in Sivaganga district, she said four other schools would get tool kits that would enthuse the children to be creative and think out of the box.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sivaganga district was performing well in the public examinations and stood among the top five ranks in the State in class 10 and Plus Two. Soon, the district should aim for the first place and hoped the students would bring laurels through modern tools and other learning facilities.

ARTA founder Mageswar, Yusuka Ichikawa from Mitsuba India, Project Director (DRDA) A.R. Sivaraman, School Education Department officials were among those who participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US