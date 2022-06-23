Govt. employees stage protest

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staged a campaign in front of various government offices across this district here on Thursday.

As part of the five-day Statewide campaign, they staged campaigns on the fourth day across the district between 8 a.m. to 5. 30 p.m. in front of the medical college hospital, Collectorate, treasury, Dindigul West Taluk Office, Vedasandur Taluk Office, Panchayat Union Office at Reddiarchatram and tahsildar offices in Palani, Natham and Oddanchatram.

Their demands included scrapping of the new pension scheme and implementing the old pension scheme. They sought pay regularisation for workers like noon-meal and anganwadi staff, village assistants, rural librarians and nurses, who were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board and payment of pension to those who had retired.

They urged the State government to fill 4.5 lakh vacancies in various government departments. Their demands included sanctioning of 3% increase in Dearness Allowance with effect from January 1, 2022 and inclusion of 41-month of suspension in 2002 as service period, which is a 15-year-long battle.

TNGEA state general secretary A. Selvam, state vice-president M. Selvarani and state secretary Anna Kuberan took part in the campaign.