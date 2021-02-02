Govt. employees press for a charter of demands

Madurai
Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees' Association (TNGEA) staged a demonstration near Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Tuesday demanding to scrap the New Pension Scheme and pressing for a charter of other demands.
Headed by district president J. Moorthi, the protesters urged to bring back the old pension scheme.
They demanded to scrap the Contributory Pension scheme (CPS) as there was a lack of clarity on the implementation of the scheme. "The State government has still not got the approval of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority regarding the CPS. So, they must repeal the scheme," said K. Neethiraja, district secretary of the association.
All anganwadi workers, nurses appointed through Medical Services Board and nutritious meal workers who are currently under contract or consolidated pay basis, must be bought under time scale pay, they demanded.
The government must immediately pay arrears for the delay of 21 months in implementing the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations.
The Government Order of freezing Dearness Allowance in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, must be scrapped, demanded the protesters.
Around 250 members participated in the protest and nearly 170 of them were arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath