Govt. employees observe fast pressing for demands in Madurai

Around 70 members of the Joint Action Committee of Government Employees’ Organisation (JAC-GEO) observed a fast here in support of their various demands, including pay revision, on Tuesday.
D. Chelladurai, State vice-president of Ration Shop Employees’ Association, said, “Those who get into government service after clearing competitive examinations need to get a basic salary of ₹ 18,000. They only receive ₹ 8,000 now ,” he said. He said ration shops should become cooperative stores to promote ease of sales.
G.V. Raja, State vice-president of TASMAC Employees’ Association, alleged that TASMAC employees were treated likebonded labourers.
