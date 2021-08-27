Govt. departments to compile ‘vaccination compliance report’

The heads of all government departments in the district have been asked to submit within a week the ‘vaccination compliance report’ explaining if their subordinates, temporary and contract workers working in their departments have received the COVID-19 vaccine as vaccination plays a major role in containing the spread of the viral infection.

Chairing a meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday evening, Collector M. Aravind said all government officials and the temporary workers posted in all government departments should get vaccinated to achieve the target of ensuring cent per cent vaccination. Heads of the government departments should submit comprehensive vaccination report of their subordinates – about the employees who have received first dose, second jab and about those who are yet to receive even the first dose.

The local bodies should ensure the vaccination of personnel working in shops, eateries, pharmacies, markets etc., sanitary workers, contract labourers working in development projects and roadside vendors since all of them would be in contact with the public everyday.

The Department of Public Health should complete the vaccination of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians working in medical labs and scan centres.

The Mahalir Thittam officials should review the vaccination of the members of self-help groups.

“Similar instruction should be given by the heads of all government departments, who should submit the ‘vaccination compliance report’ to the Collector within a week. Those who are yet to receive even the first dose should be made to take the vaccine immediately,” Mr. Aravind said.