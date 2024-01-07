GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt blood bank running low on stocks; Thoothukudi police step in, donate 47 units

January 07, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan inaugurated a blood donation camp at AR police camp in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan inaugurated a blood donation camp at AR police camp in Thoothukudi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The government blood bank in Thoothukudi, which can store up to 1,000 units, is running low on stocks, especially after the December 2023 heavy rains among other multiple reasons.

Following a call, the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan stepped in by making an appeal to his personnel after which over 150 policemen lined up to donate blood at the blood bank on Sunday, officials said.

The blood bank, which normally has around 1,000 units, had less than 100 units, it is said and to step up the storage, the officials urged the donors to come in voluntarily in a big way.

The rain, which had led to severe disruption, had not left the blood bank, the staff members said and added that the usual blood donation camps could not be conducted since the floods had ravaged the district.

With things slowly moving towards normalcy, the blood bank staff had urged the donors to come in and give their contributions so that the storage could be adequate in the next 30 days.

The blood bank caters to several Government Hospitals in case of emergencies to various institutions around the district. With most of the stocks having been issued to patients, who were in need of different groups, the stocks were running low. To ensure that the blood bank had sufficient stocks, the officials had made an appeal.

Immediately, a little over 150 police personnel had lined up. After undergoing tests, about 50 among them donated blood, the staff said and thanked the donors.

