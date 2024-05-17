Govt and govt-aided institutions as per GO should exempt differently abled students from various fees, demands TARATDAC

The recent order from the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons to the government and government-aided higher education institutions to exempt the differently abled students from bearing the application costs, tuition fees and examination fees have brought to light the unfair situation prevailing in the educational institutions in not extending proper benefits to these students.

A. Balamurugan of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), citing the order, said, there was similar orders in the years 2008 and 2010 to exempt the differently abled students from all these charges collected in higher educational institutions run by the government.

But even after that, many students were asked to pay the application cost and examination fees in the government and government-aided higher educational institutions, which went against the government’s order, he added.

When asked these educational institutions failed to give a proper response, Mr. Balamurugan said.

“Following this we appealed to the district administration authorities to immediately implement the fee exemption for differently abled students in the government institutions,” he added.

The order passed by the department on May 10, 2024, stated that ‘All government institutions of higher education and other higher education institutions receiving aid from the government shall reserve not less than five per cent seats for persons with benchmark disabilities.’

While the order mandates 5% reservation for differently abled students in government run institutions, the administrations deny obliging with the government order, he added.

“To remind the institutions to follow the affirmative actions, a government order has been passed again after several years and this explains the state of our educational institution’s interest towards the welfare of the less privileged students,” he said.

Now, at least the institutions should exempt differently abled students from all types of fees collected, he added.

