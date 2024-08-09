ADVERTISEMENT

Govt-aided college lecturers in six districts protest against non-disbursal of pending salary by attending colleges in black costume

Published - August 09, 2024 07:21 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Lecturers of government-aided colleges in Madurai as per the announcement of Joint Action Committee (JAC-ACT) of Madurai Kamaraj University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Mother Teresa Women’s University and Alagappa University (MUTA) and All University Teachers Association (AUT) wore black dresses to their respective colleges on Friday to showcase their protest against the State government for not disbursing salary according to their promotion based on the Career Advancement Scheme.  

Following the Higher Education department’s order in January 2021, all lecturers in government colleges were given their salary according to their promotion and the arrear amount. In a few government-aided colleges located in the State, the lecturers were provided with only the promotion salary and not the arrear amount.  

But lecturers of government-aided colleges in six of the eight regions in the State, received just the orders for promotion but neither the promotion salary nor arrears, said, A.T. Senthamarai Kannan, president of MUTA. 

Despite taking several steps to resolve the issues, no decision was given by the State government, he added.  

So, as a protest without affecting the education of students, lecturers of government-aided colleges located in Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga, attended colleges wearing black dress.  

If the issue was not resolved by the government, he said that they would conduct a rally by the end of this month.  

