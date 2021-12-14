Governor visits ISRO facility

TIRUNELVELI

14 December 2021 20:50 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi visited Indian Space Research Organisation’s propulsion complex at Mahendragiri on Tuesday.

While lauding the contribution of ISRO scientists, he urged them to make India the foremost leader in space domain. Director, IPRC, K. Alaguvel briefed him about the activities of this centre.

On reaching Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in the afternoon, he interacted with the ex-servicemen and the NCC cadets in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu and Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, K. Senthamaraikannan. After Vice-Chancellor, MSU, K. Pitchumani gave a presentation on MSU’s activities and the achievements, he visited the Departments of Communication, Criminology and Criminal Justice and Statistics and inquired about the academic facilities created there for the students.

He also interacted with the students, principals of affiliated colleges, Syndicate Committee members.