Governor visits Rameswaram temple; pays tribute at Kalam House

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi visited the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Saturday.

The Governor, accompanied by his family members, arrived here on Friday night from Chennai. After an overnight halt at a private resort, he arrived at the temple in the early morning. He was accorded a reception with ‘ poorna kumbha’ by the temple authorities.

The Governor, after darshan, went around the temple and expressed satisfaction over the upkeep of the premises, HR and CE officials said.

Later, he drove to Dhanushkodi and was explained about the surveillance functions and among others by the officials from the respective agencies.

Media persons were barred during his visit.

Before departing from Rameswaram, the Governor paid a visit to Kalam House, the memorial at Pekarumbu, where the family members of late President A. P. J. Abdul Kalam received him.

The Governor was seen off at the Circuit House by Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and other officials.

In Madurai, the Governor was received by Collector S Aneesh Shekhar at the Circuit House. After a brief stay, he proceeded to the airport and took a scheduled aircraft to Chennai, officials said.