Governor visits memorials of Immanuel Sekaran, Muthuramalinga Thevar

April 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi pays floral tributes to Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Governor R.N. Ravi at the memorial of Immanuel Sekaran memorial in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Governor R.N. Ravi paid respects to Thyagi Immanuel Sekaran and freedom fighter U. Muthuramalinga Thevar at their memorials in the district on Wednesday.

During his two-day visit to Ramanathapuram district, the Governor first visited the memorial of Immanuel Sekaran at Paramakudi. He placed a wreath and paid his respects. He was welcomed by the leader’s daughter, Sundari Prabha Rani, and leaders of Devendrar Panpattu Kazhagam.

The kazhagam leaders submitted a memorandum seeking de-listing of the Devendrakula Velalar community from the Scheduled Caste and include them in other backward class with separate reservation. They also sought erection of a statue of Immanuel Sekaran in Ottapalam area and construction of a memorial house for him.

Besides, they wanted the Govenor to recommend the State and Central governments to announce official function on the birth anniversary of Immanuel Sekaran.

Later, he visited the memorial of Muthuramlinga Thevar at Pasumpon and garlanded his statue. He also met the memorial in-charge, Gandhi Meenal.

A section of former students of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar College and community leaders sought conduct of caste-based census in Tamil Nadu. They also wanted the Governor not to implement the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars among Most Backward Class.

