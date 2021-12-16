Governor visits Meenakshi temple

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi going round Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai on Thursday.

MADURAI

16 December 2021 20:01 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi visited Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Thursday.

Temple authorities led by Fit Person Karumuttu T. Kannan received the Governor with ‘purnakumbam.’ He went around the temple for about 45 minutes and had darshan of the presiding deities Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar. He was given a brief account of the historic importance of the shrine and the guidelines of the State government in force in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

