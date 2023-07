July 17, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi visited the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai on Monday evening, for a darshan. Following the darshan, he left for Tirunelveli for the convocation ceremony of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University that is to be held on July 18.