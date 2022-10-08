Governor urges students to dream something new and big

Come with an idea, explore funding options and work towards realising it; get guidance from NITI Aayog portal, says Governor

The Hindu Bureau VIRUDHUNAGAR
October 08, 2022 20:14 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi confers degree on a student at the Graduation Day of PSR Engineering College, Sivakasi, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

There were hardly 400 start-ups about seven years back, but now there are over 70,000 start-ups, behind which are young men and women who were not fortunate to dream big then. Now India is one of the fastest growing start-up ecosystems in the world, said Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday.

He was speaking at the 19th Graduation Day at P.S.R. Engineering College in Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. The “leadership” trusts the people’s capabilities, he said and urged the students to dream and pursue something “new and big,” without being bogged down by failures. “Come with an idea, explore funding options and work towards realising it. Get guidance from NITI Aayog portal,” he said and added that students can send a mail to Raj Bhavan and “we shall put you in contact with guiding sources.”

Stating that the next 25 years will be a “period of duty or kartavya kaal,” he encouraged the students to work towards taking the country to the destiny it deserves. “By 2047, India must be a fully developed country and a world leader,” he said.

Mr Ravi said the students are graduating at an interesting period, a time when the country is “experiencing a comprehensive transformation under a dynamic and visionary leadership.”

K. Baskar, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Manipur, in his address, quoted the words of the Prime Minister, ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ to urge the students to make the best use of the current “golden era of start-ups,” by showcasing their talents.

The Governor conferred degrees on 635 undergraduate and postgraduate graduands as well as awards to rank holders.

Principal P. Marichamy, Controller of Examinations R. Rajeshwari, students, professors and others were present.

