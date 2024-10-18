ADVERTISEMENT

Governor should understand people of T.N.: Chidambaram

Published - October 18, 2024 09:29 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi should understand the people of the State and speak accordingly, said senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in Karaikudi on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said it had always been a two-language formula in Tamil Nadu. It was wrong to try for a three-language formula as it never existed anywhere. In many of the Hindi-speaking States, children were not taught English. Hence, the student could not write or speak the language, he added.

In Tamil Nadu, the students were taught two languages, irrespective of the ruling dispensation, for a long time. Many private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas and CBSE schools taught Hindi to the children. A large number of students benefited from Dakshina Hindi Prachar Sabha, which conducted examinations every year in the State.

Thus, the State government was not against any particular language being learnt by an individual, Mr. Chidambaram added.

