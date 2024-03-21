GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor should resign or should be removed, says CPI

March 21, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
R. Mutharasan

R. Mutharasan

Communist Party of India has sought the resignation of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi after Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on him for refusing to swear-in DMK MLA, K. Ponmudy, as a cabinet minister.

Talking to reporters in Rajapalayam, the party’s State secretary, R. Muthurasan, said that after the Apex Court stayed Mr. Ponmudy’s conviction in a disproportionate asset case, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had asked the Governor to again swear-in Mr. Ponmudy as Minister.

However, the Governor refused following which the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court. Recalling that the Supreme Court had already advised the Governor to work cordially with the State government, Mr. Mutharasan said the Governor appeared not to have changed his behaviour. “If the Governor respects the law, he should immediately resign. Or else, the President should remove him,” he added.

Mr. Mutharasan charged that since the AIADMK refused to align with the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, the Enforcement Directorate officials have raided the premises of former AIADMK Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

The ED and the Income Tax Department are acting like an alliance partners of the BJP, he claimed.

