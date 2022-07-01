Governor should resign if he wants to promote Sanatana dharma: CPI

Communist Party of India cadre take out a rally in Srivilliputtur on Friday. | Photo Credit: MA02-COMMUNIST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi should resign from his post if he wanted to promote Sanatana dharma, said Communist Party of India, leader, D. Raja.

Speaking at a public meeting organised in connection with the 24th Virudhunagar district conference of the party here on Friday, Mr. Raja said that Mr. Ravi should not be sitting in the Raj Bhavan at the tax-payers expenses and talk about Sanatana dharma which upholds discrimination among people based on their birth and caste.

"As Governor, he should only be talking about the Constitution of India written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar," he said.

The Constitution stood for secularism, democrary, social justice and welfare of the people to ensure that everything was available to all people.

However, the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak and other Sangh parivar organisations were promoting hatred among the citizens in the name of religion to remain in power.

The Narendra Modi Government has failed the people. After promising "Good Days" , the Centre could only give rising unemployment, poverty and hunger.

Now, the Centre was promoting Agnipath scheme which was aimed at enrolling cadres for the RSS at the expenses of the tax-payers money and by compromising the security of the country.

While Mr. Modi had claimed that the falling value of Rupee was tantamount to falling respect of the country in the international arena, Mr. Raja said that now the Rupee value has further declined to Rs. 79 against one US Dollar.

The presidential election is not between two pesons but two ideologies.

Party state secretary, R. Mutharasan, was present.