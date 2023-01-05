ADVERTISEMENT

Governor should focus on his constitutional duties: Anbumani

January 05, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi should focus on his constitutional mandate and duties, and not talk about the policy decisions of the Tamil Nadu government or the public mood, said Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss.

While speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Dr. Anbumani said in response to a question that the Governor’s job was to review the Bills passed by the State Assembly and give assent to them.

He disapproved of the State government’s decision to allow quarrying within a distance of one km from reserve forests. “Nature should be protected,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, the PMK leader inaugurated a folk festival here. Traditional folk arts should be encouraged by the State government which should take them to rural areas, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US