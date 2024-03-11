Governor Ravi spreads animosity through hate speech, says Bishop Caldwell Historic Research Society

March 11, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

By terming Bishop Caldwel as a school dropout and his literary works as ‘fake’, Governor R.N. Ravi has exposed his little knowledge of Tamil and is triggering animosity among different castes and religions through his sustained hate speech., the Bishop Caldwell Historic Research Society has said.

Speaking to reporters at a joint press conference here on Monday, Most Rev. A.R.G.S.T. Barnabas, Bishop of Tirunelveli CSI Diocese, Balaprajapathi Adigal of Ayyavazhi sect and Buddhist monk Mourya Buddha, member of Tamil Nadu State Minorities’ Commission, said Mr. Ravi, while addressing a function held at Raj Bhavan on March 4, made disparaging remarks against Bishop Caldwell.

The Governor said the missionary, who had not even completed school education, came to India only to convert Hindus to Christianity. He also termed the literary works of Bishop Caldwell as fake.

Showing Bishop Caldwell’s original doctorate degree conferred by University of Glasgow in 1856, which is being preserved in Kodaikanal in a metal cylinder, Most Rev. Barnabas said the Governor, without knowing the facts, was indulging in mudslinging as part of his only mission of demeaning Tamil, Tamils and Christian missionaries, who took education and healthcare to the doorstep of the deprived.

“After Bishop Caldwell reached India in 1838, he dedicated his life for learning Tamil between 1838 and 1841 as he was in Chennai and left for Idaiyangudi in Tirunelveli district in 1841. Besides his doctoral degree, Bishop Caldwell learnt and mastered Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, which empowered him to pen ‘A comparative grammar of the Dravidian or South Indian family of languages’ in 1856. After understanding the history of then Tirunelveli district [encompassing Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and a portion of Virudhunagar districts], he wrote ‘A political and general history of the District of Tinnevely’, ‘Records of early history of the Tinnevely missions’ (in 1881) and ‘Lectures on Tinnevely missions (in 1857). However, Mr. Ravi, as part of his uncontrolled mudslinging has spewed venom that Bishop Caldwell had not completed his schooling,” said Most. Rev. Barnabas, who also showed the original certificate given by Queen Victoria nominating Bishop Caldwell as honorary member of Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland.

Most Rev. Barnabas said the CSI Christians, along with the Bishops, would stage a massive protest at Valluvarkottam in Chennai on March 13 to condemn the “motivated slur” on Bishop Caldwell by the Governor.

Mr. Balaprajapathi Adigal came down heavily on Mr. Ravi for terming Ayya Vaikundar as “sanatani”.

“Ayya Vaikundar stood firm against social, religious and caste discrimination practised in those days and was even jailed for opposing it. Hence, he professed equality and won the battle against ‘sanatana dharma’. However, Mr. Ravi identifies Ayya Vaikundar as ‘sanatani’ as the Governor doesn’t want equality and harmony among different castes and religions. Above all, he hates Tamils and those who did yeomen service to Tamil like Bishop Caldwell,” Mr. Balaprajapathi Adigal said.

Monk Mourya Buddha said Mr. Ravi, by spreading lies and sowing seeds of hatred, was keen on triggering unrest in Tamil Nadu ahead of Parliamentary elections.