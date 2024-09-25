GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor Ravi mocks at Constitution, says Speaker Appavu

The Constitution vows that India will always be a secular State, but the Governor, who has to abide by the Constitution, is saying secularism is an ‘European concept’, says the Speaker

Published - September 25, 2024 07:53 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi is repeatedly disrespecting and mocking at Indian Constitution in the name of ‘Sanatana Dharma’, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu has said.

During an informal chat with reporters after releasing water in Radhapuram Channel at Nilapparai near here on Wednesday, Mr. Appavu said Mr. Ravi, who took oath in the name of the Constitution while assuming office, was repeatedly mocking at it by speaking against secularism, the backbone of the Constitution.

Since the people were divided on the basis of birth, caste, religion, etc, the Constitution, in a bid to create an egalitarian society, had included Clauses 15 and 17.

“There were preferential treatment of people based on their birth, caste and religion. Women of a few castes could not wear upper garment. A few castes could not walk along the streets housing temples. They could not own lands and they were denied education. All these were smashed later by the British. When the caste-based discrimination still continued in the form of untouchability, the Constitution annihilated the atrocious practice by creating Clause 17. The Governor, a former Indian Police Service officer, should read these Clauses to understand that India is a secular nation,” Mr. Appavu said.

On the Governor’s remarks that the word ‘secular’ was an ‘European concept’, the Speaker said the Constitution had guaranteed secularism in the country for impartial treatment of every citizen.

“In other words, the Constitution vows that India will always be a secular State by treating all its citizens equally. However, the Governor, who has to abide by the Constitution, is repeatedly speaking against it, saying that secularism is an ‘European concept’ and that India can never be secular. He is mocking at Indian democracy and Constitution. The Union government, which should put an end to this disrespect, is turning a blind eye to it,” said Mr. Appavu.

