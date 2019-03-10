‘Governor is not respecting Assembly resolution’

MADURAI

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit was disrespecting Tamil Nadu Assembly and State Cabinet which unanimously resolved to release the seven convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader V. Kani Amuthan.

After participating in a long human chain protest organised by various political parties and several organisations pressing for the release for the seven convicts, Mr. Kani Amuthan said the Supreme Court allowed Tamil Nadu government to take a decision on releasing them, who had served 28 years in jail.

“Both the Tamil Nadu Cabinet and the Assembly passed a resolution allowing their release and sent it to the Governor for his consent. That the Governor has not given his consent even six months after the resolution was sent to him only shows that he does not respect the Assembly resolution,” he charged.

The human chain was formed for nearly one kilometre in Anna Nagar.

Noted film director Ameer alleged that the Centre was behind the Governor not giving his consent to the resolution. The Centre was only treating the people of Tamil Nadu as a vote bank and did not want them to win their rights.

He also flayed the ruling party for not pressing for this demand when Prime Minister Narendra Modi frequently visited the State recently.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam district secretary Jayapal joined the protest along with several of his party cadre. Members of Naam Tamilar Katchi, Socialist Democratic Party of India, Tamil Desiya Makkal Munnani, May 17 Movement and Makkal Athikaram, took part in the human chain.