Governor interacts with students; advises them to focus on achieving goals

April 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Self-discipline and focused attention would enable students to achieve their goals with ease, said Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday.

Interacting with the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya here, the Governor, a distinguished IPS officer who served in different parts of the country prior to assuming the gubernatorial post, said that there were many distractions. But, students should cultivate self-discipline and overcome them.

When a student asked how did the Governor find his new assignment (as Governor) and the earlier one (IPS officer), Mr. Ravi replied that he enjoyed all his postings as IPS officer and served well. Now, as Governor, he said he discharged his duties as per the Constitution. “My advice is do your work sincerely.... whatever it may be. Enjoy doing it.”

The Governor said that time management was very essential. As a student, they should plan ahead of their future. When people look at the youth in the country to take forward the nation, the students should prepare for the challenges ahead, he said.

The Governor said that nothing can replace hard work. Quoting the words of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who hailed from the Ramanathapuram district, had risen up from a modest position to a missile-man of India and then the President of India. Hence, planning for the future by every student was very important, he said and stressed the need for achieving it without fail

The students should eat well, sleep well and keep themselves fit physically. He also suggested to them to be focused and not waste their time.

Replying to a student, he said that he had learnt the art of time management and succeeded in his career, while in a lighter vein he said as the Governor he had very less work to do and hence he had aplenty of time.

He said that students can explore the opportunities in sports, which was emerging as a promising career. “Our boys and girls from Tamil Nadu are doing very well in some sports,” he pointed out and endorsed the view of a student to take sports as her profession.

Personally, Mr. Ravi said that pranayama, yoga and meditation et al, had helped him a lot in concentration and urged the students to make an attempt.

The Governor was accorded a warm reception by the Ramanathapuram District Collector Johny Tom Varghese. DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Durai and Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai welcomed him on arrival at the Circuit House. The Governor is expected to visit Uthirakosamangai on Wednesday and a few other places, officials said.