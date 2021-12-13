Governor holds discussion with top district officials

Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday held had comprehensive discussions with Collector K. Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar and Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree here on the measures taken so far to mitigate people’s rain-related woes and permanent solutions put in place to avoid flooding in the city in the future.

The inundation triggered by the recent downpour led to rainwater mixing with sewage around houses for more than two weeks and caused severe hardship to the people of Thoothukudi.

Mr. Ravi, who landed here on Monday morning, discussed the present situation in the city with the Collector and other officials.

He apparently asked them to assuage the people’s sufferings by expediting the relief operations.

After visiting VOC Port in the evening, Mr. Ravi left for Tiruchendur, where he would offer prayers at Subramaniaswami Temple on Tuesday morning.

In the forenoon, the Governor visited the memorial and the house of poet Subramania Bharathi at Ettaiyapuram in the district along with his wife Lakshmi, Dr. Senthil Raj and Mr. Jayakumar.

As the Governor and his wife entered the memorial, children dressed up like Bharathi, carrying national flags, received them with the song, Manathil urithi vaendum of the late poet.

Complimenting them for the reception, Mr. Ravi garlanded the statue of Bharathi and recorded his views in the visitors’ book.