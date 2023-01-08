Governor has given an impression like a politician, says Thirumavalavan

January 08, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has “unnecessarily” engaged himself in issues, which caused embarrassment to the Tamil Nadu government, said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi airport, he said that the recent statements by the Governor that the State can be called as “Tamizhagam” and not “Tamil Nadu” were not necessary. It had been a “settled” issue and many Chief Ministers, including K. Kamaraj and Anna, had used it.

Being a Constitutional authority, the Governor, instead of conducting himself in a dignified manner, gave an impression like a politician or somebody, who was opposed to the Dravidian ideologies.

“With such identity, it would not suit the Governor to address the Legislative members in the Assembly about the policies of the DMK government....” he opined.

Hence, he suggested the Union government to recall the Governor so that the sheen, respect and authority to the gubernatorial post may remain on top.

He further said that not knowing that both “Tamizhagam” and Tamil Nadu had the same connotation, the Governor had now been caught in a political quagmire.

In the larger interest and in his own interest, the Governor should be relinquished from the post. Probably, the BJP leaders may give him a position in the RSS, Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

Asked about the faecal mix in an overhead tank in Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district, he said the VCK would stage a demonstration across Tamil Nadu on January 11. It was unfortunate that the police had not yet arrested the accused.

He clarified that the VCK was part of the DMK and appreciated the efforts of the government in many issues. However, in some cases, the VCK had to raise their grievances, which would draw the attention of the government, which should not be viewed as opposing the DMK.