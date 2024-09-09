Governor criticises State Board syllabus as sanatana dharma is not part of it, says Appavu

Governor R.N. Ravi, who criticises the quality of State Board syllabus and the quality of teaching of government school teachers, may be doing so as the Tamil Nadu Government will never include lessons on Sanatana Dharma or the life history of Veer Savarkar, Speaker M. Appavu has said.

During an informal chat with reporters here on Monday, Mr. Appavu, after disbursing loans to women self-help groups, said the Governor might have criticised the quality of the State Board syllabus which did not have space for ‘sanatana dharma’ and the history of Veer Savarkar, who wrote clemency petitions to the colonial rulers thrice praying for his release from prison.

After his fourth clemency petition ensured his release from jail, Savarkar appealed to the British again to give him the monthly pension of ₹67 for campaigning across the country in support of British rulers.

“We have lessons in our State Board syllabus about freedom fighters such as V.O. Chidambaram, a barrister, who lost everything including his family, two cargo ships, properties and everything for the country’s freedom. He did not write clemency petitions to the British to save himself and, hence, he was forced to drag the oil press in Coimbatore prison. When he was released, VOC, who hailed from a rich family, had to live in a small rented house with the small amount he was earning by selling kerosene. Still, he roared like a lion for the country’s freedom and, hence, we have included his life history in our syllabus. We cannot include the life history of Veer Savarkar, which might have irritated the Governor, and, hence, he is raising baseless allegations about the quality of our syllabus,” Mr. Appavu said.

The Speaker said Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin respected everyone who had served the nation.

“When tri-service chief Bipin Rawat was killed in the helicopter crash in Udhagamandalam, the Chief Minister rushed to the spot immediately and did everything to airlift the mortal remains to Delhi. However, the Governor, who is always criticising Tamil, Tamils and Tamil Nadu, did not go there even though he was not busy with any important appointments. So, we respect and revere the freedom fighters by including their life history in our curriculum,” Mr. Appavu said.

He also ridiculed the argument that the British and the Christian missionaries forced students to embrace Christianity when they were admitted in schools run by them.

“When the ‘gurukul’ system of education left out 90% of the Indians from getting proper education, it was the Christian missionaries who ensured education and healthcare to the hitherto left out population. And, they continue to provide quality education to everyone even today irrespective of caste and religion without converting them to Christianity. It is the Union Government which blocks the grant to Tamil Nadu for not accepting its new education policy that compels the students to learn Hindi and Sanskrit, which is being spoken by less than 25,000 people,” Mr. Appavu said.