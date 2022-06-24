Governor arrives

RAMANATHAPURAM

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi arrived here from Madurai on Friday.

After overnight halt at a private resort in Rameswaram, he is expected to visit the Ramanathaswamy Temple on Saturday. He would visit Dhanushkodi and return to Madurai by Saturday noon. Later, he is scheduled to leave for Chennai.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements in the district and at Rameswaram.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese and Superintendent of Police Thangadurai received the Governor at the Circuit House.