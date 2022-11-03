Governor, Annamalai unleashing hatred to divide people, says Peter Alphonse

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi, who is working overtime against the Indian Constitution through his speeches, and BJP State president K. Annamalai are spreading religious hatred with the objective of triggering unrest and engineering divisions among the people for the sake of bringing the BJP to power in Tamil Nadu, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission S. Peter Alphonse has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Mr. Alphonse said Mr. Ravi was telling repeatedly that the a country should be associated with a particular religion even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was proudly projecting India as a ‘secular State’ during his foreign visits.

Even as social and religious unrest and rampant corruption in Karnataka were driving out industries towards Tamil Nadu, where development was so evident, religious hatred was being systematically spread by Mr. Ravi and Mr. Annamalai, “both BJP’s men”.

He also came down heavily on Mr. Annamalai for his reported assertion that more than 60% of the posts in Tamil Nadu Police’s intelligence wing were being occupied by Christians.

He said the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was under litigation in the Supreme Court, had been introduced to target Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, while the quota for the Economically Weaker Section was designed only to help the forward community as the norms of this provision were denying benefits to the poor from the OBCs.

“While the CAA denies citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils, who settled in India 50 years ago, the Act gleefully welcomes Hindus who came to India just two months ago,” he pointed out.

Later, Mr. Alphonse participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Tirunelveli Social Service Society along with Speaker M. Appavu.