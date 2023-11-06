‘Governments should help release 64 arrested fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons’

November 06, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Union and Tamil Nadu governments should help in the release of all the 64 arrested fishermen from the Sri Lankan prisons and retrieve the 10 mechanised boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, said speakers at a two-day relay hunger fast which began at Thangachimadam here on Monday.

About three weeks ago, the fishermen from Rameswaram, Thangachimadam and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district, who ventured into the sea for fishing, were caught by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on charges of poaching.

They were all sent to the judicial custody and the boats used by them impounded.

Since then, the fishermen associations had announced an indefinite strike and had been finding it extremely difficult due to non-working days and absence of wages.

Despite the difficulties faced by the families and children, who were put to untold hardships, the fishermen announced to call off their stir in view of the Deepavali festival and three days ago, they ventured into the sea.

Under such circumstances, the fishermen associations had announced a two-day hunger fast on November 6 and 7.

Participating in the agitation, fishermen leader P. Jesu Raja said that the Union and State governments should not push the fishermen to stage agitations, but help in times of crisis.

“We have been facing very tough times in the recent months. Our workers not only become weaker, but also feel insecure these days due to frequent arrests by the Sri Lankan Navy,” he added.

Many womenfolk, whose family members were arrested, wept uncontrollably while speaking to media persons.

“We believe the Governments. We want our fishermen back home safely. We want our boats. We have done nothing wrong. We have not stolen anyone’s wealth or properties....”

A few other persons speaking in an emotional tone said that they were apprehensive of the Lankan Navy personnel and the constant threat of arrests had driven many families into depression. The isolation in the dwellings of fishermen colonies and the hunger has pulled down badly.

Though political parties and their representatives, including the Communists, Pudiya Tamilagam and others, joined the hunger fast and addressed, the fishermen present were looking tired and wished that the trauma ended soon.

The next court hearing in Sri Lanka has been posted for November 8 and 9.

In the meantime, the fishermen associations’ second day of hunger fast would continue on Tuesday.