‘Governments should allocate sufficient funds to civic bodies’

03 October 2021 18:40 IST

CPI (M) leader for strengthening infrastructure

TIRUNELVELI

The Central and the State Governments should allocate more funds to the rural civic bodies for strengthening infrastructure at the grassroots level, CPI (M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan said.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishnan, who had come here for electioneering for the rural local body elections to be held in two phases on October 6 and 9, said the State and the Central Governments should allocate sufficient funds to benefit the rural population.

Advertising

Advertising

Since reservation had been ensured in the positions of the local bodies for women and Dalits as per the Act enacted in 1992, they should occupy these positions to give efficient and transparent administration without the influence of others.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said the BJP, which came to power in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and even in Puducherry through ‘back door’ operations, could never succeed by means of similar attempts in Tamil Nadu.

The leader lauded the DMK’s rule saying that the State Government was implementing a range of ‘people-welfare’ schemes. “The most important welfare scheme was 7.50% reservation given to government school students in engineering admission and the decision to bear their tuition fee,” Mr. Ramakrishnan said.