ADVERTISEMENT

Governments concerned about safety of conservancy workers: Safai Karamchari chairman

June 30, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

M. Venkatesan, Chairman of National Commission of Safai Karamcharis, inspecting residential area of sanitation workers in Sivaganga on Friday.

The governments are concerned about the safety of the conservancy workers and their families, said National Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairman M. Venkatesan here on Friday.

Speaking at the grievance meeting of the conservancy workers at the Collectorate where Collector Asha Ajith presided and senior officials from the police, revenue, Adi-Dravida Welfare, Education and among other departments participated.

The district, which has four municipalities, 12 panchayat unions, 11 town panchayats and 445 village panchayats has conservancy workers engaged directly by the governments/municipalities and through contracting firms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the governments have been repeatedly making appeals to the working class to be guarded while engaged in hazardous works, some workers and the officials in-charge of supervising/monitoring them neglected.

As a result, there were mishaps and sometimes loss of lives. Keeping in mind to safeguard, awareness campaigns are being held and health check-ups/screening camps formed a major part of the governments.

The officials should monitor the wages disbursed to the workers’ under the contractors as there were allegations of under cut by the workers by some of the firms, which outsourced them, Mr Venkatesan said.

In a bid to prevent such accidents and deaths, the governments had issued safety gadgets and also tightened the laws, he said and added that the safety was important.

Accompanied by the Collector, the chairman and other officials visited a few dwellings of workers in Sivaganga Municipality and interacted with the family members about the prevailing conditions. They enquired about the wages and health facilities available around, a press release stated.

The Chairman also appealed to the working class to utilise the Safai Karamchari Financial Corporation for loans, which were issued to the conservancy workers for meeting the expenses of their children’s education among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US