Governments concerned about safety of conservancy workers: Safai Karamchari chairman

June 30, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The governments are concerned about the safety of the conservancy workers and their families, said National Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairman M. Venkatesan here on Friday.

Speaking at the grievance meeting of the conservancy workers at the Collectorate where Collector Asha Ajith presided and senior officials from the police, revenue, Adi-Dravida Welfare, Education and among other departments participated.

The district, which has four municipalities, 12 panchayat unions, 11 town panchayats and 445 village panchayats has conservancy workers engaged directly by the governments/municipalities and through contracting firms.

Though the governments have been repeatedly making appeals to the working class to be guarded while engaged in hazardous works, some workers and the officials in-charge of supervising/monitoring them neglected.

As a result, there were mishaps and sometimes loss of lives. Keeping in mind to safeguard, awareness campaigns are being held and health check-ups/screening camps formed a major part of the governments.

The officials should monitor the wages disbursed to the workers’ under the contractors as there were allegations of under cut by the workers by some of the firms, which outsourced them, Mr Venkatesan said.

In a bid to prevent such accidents and deaths, the governments had issued safety gadgets and also tightened the laws, he said and added that the safety was important.

Accompanied by the Collector, the chairman and other officials visited a few dwellings of workers in Sivaganga Municipality and interacted with the family members about the prevailing conditions. They enquired about the wages and health facilities available around, a press release stated.

The Chairman also appealed to the working class to utilise the Safai Karamchari Financial Corporation for loans, which were issued to the conservancy workers for meeting the expenses of their children’s education among others.