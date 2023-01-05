Government urged to revive old pension scheme

January 05, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Joint Action Council of Teachers Organisations-Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) staged a demonstration in front of Madurai Collectorate on Thursday. They urged the government to revive the old pension scheme.

The members said that Dearness Allowance and leave surrender facilities should be implemented without delay and the salary anomalies should be rectified. Nutritious meal workers, Anganwadi workers, daily wage teachers, village assistants, rural librarians etc., should be put on a regular timescale and their service should be regularised. More than 100 members participated in the demonstration.