Government urged to initiate wage settlement talks

TNSTC workers stage a protest in Madurai on Saturday.

23 October 2021 21:47 IST

Madurai

Scores of TNSTC workers, affiliated to CITU, staged a day-long "slogan raising on demands" protest at various places in the district on Saturday.

CITU district president R. Deivaraj said that the protest was to draw the attention of the State Government to initiate wage settlement talks.

"The talks should have been held as early as August 2019. But, the previous AIADMK Government failed to do it. When the TNSTC employees went on three-day strike in March 2020, it was told that only the next Government can hold talks," Mr. Deivaraj said.

Though the DMK had given a slew of promises, including scrapping of new pension scheme, wage settlement talks, there was no sign of initiating them.

Even the festival advance of ₹ 10,000 usually given for Deepavali has not been given.

"We know the State finance situation is not good. But, the Government should call for the talks to keep the unions abreast of the situation," Mr. Deivaraj said.

The protesters also sought 70 months dearness allowance arrears for the TNSTC pensioners and health insurance scheme.

Transport union office-bearers V. Pitchai and Kanagasundar were among those who were present.