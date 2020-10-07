‘Government trying to bury facts behind UP-murder’

TIRUNELVELI

07 October 2020 18:05 IST

Condemning the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, members of Aathi Thamizhar Peravai staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Wednesday.

Addressing the protestors, Padma Kalaikannan, deputy secretary of the forum’s Tirunelveli district women’s wing, said that when the entire nation had been rocked by the gruesome rape and murder of the girl, the government was working overtime to bury the facts behind this heinous crime, besides coercing and barring politicians and the journalists from meeting the family members of the victim.

Advertising

Advertising

The pre-planned attack unleashed by the police on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi when they were on their way to meet the family could be neither forgotten nor pardoned. “The circumstances that led to the commission of the crime and the ongoing developments associated with the rape and murder of the girl clearly show that there is no safety for anyone from the oppressed communities, especially for women, in the country.

The police officers who manhandled Mr. Gandhi and misbehaved with Ms. Priyanka should be removed from service while handing over the investigation of the case to the CBI. The cases foisted against those who were protesting against the rape and murder of the girl should be withdrawn unconditionally, said the protestors who offered bangles to one of the protestors wearing the mask of Yogi Adityanath.

National Women’s Front members also staged a demonstration at Melapalayam condemning the rape and murder. Led by its district president N. Jannathul Firdous, they raised slogans against Mr. Yogi Adityanath and the highhandedness of the police against political leaders and the media who were working to bring to light the truth.