Government staff stage protest against workload

Members of Tamil Nadu State Government Employees’ Association gathered in 30 locations across Madurai district on Friday as part of a nation-wide protest to condemn additional workload thrust on employees of various departments such as health and revenue.

Hundreds of employees from various departments took part in the protests. They also sought filling up of vacancies in essential services immediately. The association’s district secretary, K. Neethiraja, said the Centre and State government must awake to the demand in the health sector. “While they are ramping up health infrastructure on need basis, the manpower must also be strengthened so as not to overburden the present workforce. Not one employee from either the health or revenue department has taken leave during COVID-19 lockdown. They are fatigued,” he said.

“Moreover, employees who died due to COVID-19 must be compensated. The government which has frozen Dearness Allowance until July 2021 must withdraw the movet and compensate employees in full. Working hours are being extended from mandatory eight hours to 12 hours. The government must respect our time,” he said.

“Many employees surrender 15 days earned leave for encashment. This year, this facility has been withdrawn. It cannot be permitted. It is understood that we cannot take 15 days leave during this period. Is it not right that they compensate us,” Mr. Neethiraja said.