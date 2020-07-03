Government staff stage protest against workload

Members of Tamil Nadu State Government Employees’ Association gathered in 30 locations across Madurai district on Friday as part of a nation-wide protest to condemn additional workload thrust on employees of various departments such as health and revenue.
Hundreds of employees from various departments took part in the protests. They also sought filling up of vacancies in essential services immediately. The association’s district secretary, K. Neethiraja, said the Centre and State government must awake to the demand in the health sector. “While they are ramping up health infrastructure on need basis, the manpower must also be strengthened so as not to overburden the present workforce. Not one employee from either the health or revenue department has taken leave during COVID-19 lockdown. They are fatigued,” he said.
“Moreover, employees who died due to COVID-19 must be compensated. The government which has frozen Dearness Allowance until July 2021 must withdraw the movet and compensate employees in full. Working hours are being extended from mandatory eight hours to 12 hours. The government must respect our time,” he said.
“Many employees surrender 15 days earned leave for encashment. This year, this facility has been withdrawn. It cannot be permitted. It is understood that we cannot take 15 days leave during this period. Is it not right that they compensate us,” Mr. Neethiraja said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath