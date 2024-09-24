ADVERTISEMENT

Government Siddha Varma Multi-Specialty Hospital to come up in Kanniyakumari district

Published - September 24, 2024 06:03 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Mano Thangaraj inspecting a spot for Siddha hospital at Thadikkarankonam in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Government Siddha Varma Multi Specialty Hospital is to come up in Kanniyakumari district.

After chairing a meeting with officials from various government departments and Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday, Collector R. Alagumeena said the Government Siddha Varma Multi Specialty Hospital will come up in the district in a bid to tap the potential in the traditional medicinal practices of Kanniyakumari district to the maximum possible extent.

Since the district has been blessed with hundreds of medicinal plant species, excellent siddha medicine practitioners and experts in varma, the combination of these systems would render wonders in healing a range of ailments.

Hence, to take these medicinal systems to the next generation, the Government Siddha Varma Multi Specialty Hospital is to be established in a place to be finalised by the State government, the Collector said.

As the district administration is scouting for land for the hospital, 81 acres of land under Thadikkarankonam village panchayat was visited by the Collector and the Minister on Tuesday.

“The upcoming facility will provide excellent remedy to injuries, neural complications, joint, neck, back pains, vision defects, migraine etc. as there is no dearth for traditional practitioners in Kanniyakumari district. Moreover, varma experts will also be posted here for treating the ailments. Apart from these facilities, an institute for teaching ‘kalari’, a martial art, will be started on the same premises,” Mr. Mano Thangaraj said.

