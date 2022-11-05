Government should put on hold ‘e-cultivation adangal’: farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers have appealed to the State Government to give the ‘cultivation adangal’ detailing the crop cultivation and area of cultivation in a particular survey number to the farmers in the old format instead of the recently introduced ‘e-cultivation adangal’.

In a petition forwarded to the Tamil Nadu Government, president of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam A. Varadharajan said the village administrative officers, after visiting the fields, would register the type of crop raised on the land in a particular survey number and the area of cultivation while updating the records for giving the ‘cultivation adangal’ to the farmer concerned with this detail as this vital document is needed for getting crop loan from the primary agriculture cooperative societies.

After the end of the season, the VAOs would also update the details pertaining to yield or loss.

Similarly, the crop loss, if any, due to flood or drought and the extent of loss would also be recorded in the ‘cultivation adangal’ as it would be handy for getting crop insurance benefits while applying through e-seva centers.

When online updation of these details is introduced to give ‘e-cultivation adangal’ to the farmers, the portal has only the column to enter the ‘name of the leasee’ instead of the ‘cultivator’.

“Since this modification will not benefit the actual cultivator, the government should put on hold the ‘e-cultivation adangal’ scheme and revert back to the old scheme at least for this season. After weeding out this practical difficulty, the new system may be introduced later,” Mr. Varadharajan said.