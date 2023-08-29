Government schools in Madurai district to get additional classrooms

August 29, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MADURAI

A total of 56 schools in Madurai district will get 117 additional classrooms at a cost of ₹18.06 crore, said Collector M.S. Sangeetha.

The Collector said that various schemes were being implemented in the State for the welfare of school children. Various schemes had been undertaken and being implemented in order to improve the infrastructure in government schools. It included the construction of additional classrooms, kitchen, drinking water facilities, toilets, etc. Infrastructure played an important role in bringing children to schools, she said.

In February 2023, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had launched the Professor Anbazhagan School Development Scheme. In the first phase, a total of 5,351 classrooms would be built at a total cost of ₹784 crore, in order to provide a safe and friendly environment to the students.

In Madurai district, the project was undertaken to construct additional classrooms particularly in rural areas and also making them child friendly. The project was progressing and steps would be taken to complete them as expeditiously as possible, she said.

