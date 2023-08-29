ADVERTISEMENT

Government schools in Madurai district to get additional classrooms

August 29, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 56 schools in Madurai district will get 117 additional classrooms at a cost of ₹18.06 crore, said Collector M.S. Sangeetha.

The Collector said that various schemes were being implemented in the State for the welfare of school children. Various schemes had been undertaken and being implemented in order to improve the infrastructure in government schools. It included the construction of additional classrooms, kitchen, drinking water facilities, toilets, etc. Infrastructure played an important role in bringing children to schools, she said.

In February 2023, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had launched the Professor Anbazhagan School Development Scheme. In the first phase, a total of 5,351 classrooms would be built at a total cost of ₹784 crore, in order to provide a safe and friendly environment to the students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Madurai district, the project was undertaken to construct additional classrooms particularly in rural areas and also making them child friendly. The project was progressing and steps would be taken to complete them as expeditiously as possible, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US