Government school teachers told to focus on slow-learners

February 22, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan has asked teachers of government schools to concentrate on slow-learners to help Virudhunagar district achieve first rank in 10th public examination results.

He held a discussion with 50 teachers of government schools where students did not fare well in the half-yearly examinations. He enquired about the teaching methodologies adopted to help the slow-learners.

The Collector reviewed the subject-wise preparation being made for the students to face the annual examinations. He also gave them advice to improve the pass percentage by improving the teaching standards.

