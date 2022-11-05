Government school teachers felicitated for exemplary service

Participants at the felicitation event held in Dindigul on Saturday.

Sixty-four government school teachers, who had completed 25 years of service at Sanarpatti Block in Dindigul district, were felicitated at an event organised by Tamilaga Asiriyar Kootani on Saturday.

J. Margrate Mary, who won Dr. Radhakrishnan Award for best teacher of the State government, was also honoured by V. Annamalai, national secretary of All India Federation for Elementary Teachers’ Organisation.

Mr. Annamalai said teachers worked efficiently even in a challenging environment and encouraged them to practise stress management and work diligently for the betterment of students.

Eight retired government teachers were presented three-gram gold coins in honour of their remarkable service.

Kootani’s general secretary A. Vincent Paulraj elaborated on each of the teacher’s significant contributions and added that it was a matter of pride that Ms Mary was a teacher working in Sanarpatti Block.

Later, Kootani’s block treasurer C. Jayachandran presented the budget for the academic year 21-22.

Sanarpatti Block Education Officer Muthammal, Kootani’s State president M. Nambiraj, district president P. Karthikeyan, secretary M. Gopal and others were present.