Government school teacher killed in road accident in Sikkal

A woman teacher of Government Higher Secondary School in Sikkal, Katherine Jinitha (42), was fatally knocked down by a speeding SUV on ECR Road at Sikkal on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the deceased from Nagercoil, was working as a Mathemathics teacher in the school,

While the teacher was riding a motorbike on the ECR, the SUV that was coming on the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler in the Bazaar area at around 1 p.m.

She was killed on the spot.

The SUV driver, B. Samuel of Thiruvananthapuram, has been booked for rash driving that led to the fatal accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.