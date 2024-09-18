GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government school teacher killed in road accident in Sikkal

Published - September 18, 2024 09:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Katherine Jinitha, who was killed in a road accident at Sikkal on Wednesday.

Katherine Jinitha, who was killed in a road accident at Sikkal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A woman teacher of Government Higher Secondary School in Sikkal, Katherine Jinitha (42), was fatally knocked down by a speeding SUV on ECR Road at Sikkal on Wednesday.

The police said that the deceased from Nagercoil, was working as a Mathemathics teacher in the school,

While the teacher was riding a motorbike on the ECR, the SUV that was coming on the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler in the Bazaar area at around 1 p.m.

She was killed on the spot.

The SUV driver, B. Samuel of Thiruvananthapuram, has been booked for rash driving that led to the fatal accident.

