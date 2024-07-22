ADVERTISEMENT

Government school teacher in Sattur booked under POCSO Act

Published - July 22, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

 A government school teacher, Thangapandian, has been arrested on charge of sending obscene messages over phone to a Class VIII girl. 

The accused, Thangapandian, had collected mobile numbers of parents of students to send messages about homework.  However, he had been allegedly sending obscene messages and photographs to the girl’s mobile number and allegedly also made a video call. 

When parents learnt this, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with All Women Police Station in Sattur. Thangapandian has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested. He has been remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.

