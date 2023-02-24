ADVERTISEMENT

Government school students visit colleges, learn about higher studies and jobs options

February 24, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

In a novel effort to kindle in school students an interest to pursue higher studies in colleges, Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar organised special visits of these students to a few arts, science and engineering colleges on Friday.

 Since many Plus Two students of government higher secondary schools do not pursue higher studies owing to a range of social and economic reasons, Mr. Sridhar organised the trips. After a scrutiny of the socio-economic conditions of students from government higher secondary schools, 10 students were selected from each school for the trip.

 “Today, 590 students are visiting 17 government and private colleges such as Aasaaripallam Government Medical College; Government Ayurveda and Siddha Medical College; Government Engineering College, Konam; Scott Christian College; Holy Cross College; Women’s Christian College; Vivekananda College; Sri Ayyappa College; Hindu College; Government Polytechnic, Konam; Sri Devikumari Women’s College;and Arts and Science College, Lakshmipuram. We believe that this visit will be an eye-opener for the students about higher education opportunities available for them. Moreover, they were also explained about the scholarships available for them,” Mr. Sridhar said.

 After visiting various departments, library, labs and playgrounds of the colleges, the students were explained in detail about the significance of each group and the employment or higher studies opportunities available for them after completing their graduation.

 “This visit will motivate the students and, through them, their friends to pursue their higher studies in a stream of their choice,” said Mr. Sridhar. Chief Educational Officer Pugazhenthi was present.

