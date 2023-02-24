HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government school students visit colleges, learn about higher studies and jobs options

February 24, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

In a novel effort to kindle in school students an interest to pursue higher studies in colleges, Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar organised special visits of these students to a few arts, science and engineering colleges on Friday.

 Since many Plus Two students of government higher secondary schools do not pursue higher studies owing to a range of social and economic reasons, Mr. Sridhar organised the trips. After a scrutiny of the socio-economic conditions of students from government higher secondary schools, 10 students were selected from each school for the trip.

 “Today, 590 students are visiting 17 government and private colleges such as Aasaaripallam Government Medical College; Government Ayurveda and Siddha Medical College; Government Engineering College, Konam; Scott Christian College; Holy Cross College; Women’s Christian College; Vivekananda College; Sri Ayyappa College; Hindu College; Government Polytechnic, Konam; Sri Devikumari Women’s College;and Arts and Science College, Lakshmipuram. We believe that this visit will be an eye-opener for the students about higher education opportunities available for them. Moreover, they were also explained about the scholarships available for them,” Mr. Sridhar said.

 After visiting various departments, library, labs and playgrounds of the colleges, the students were explained in detail about the significance of each group and the employment or higher studies opportunities available for them after completing their graduation.

 “This visit will motivate the students and, through them, their friends to pursue their higher studies in a stream of their choice,” said Mr. Sridhar. Chief Educational Officer Pugazhenthi was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.