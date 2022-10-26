Government school students participate in ‘Kalai Panpattu Thiruvizha’ competitions

Government school children participate in Kalai Panpattu Thiruvizha competitions held in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Over 500 students participated in the annual ‘Kalai Panpattu Thiruvizha’ competitions, an initiative of the School Education Department to showcase the artistic talent of the children, which was held in Madurai on Wednesday.

Students of Classes IX to XII, from 155 government schools in Melur educational district and 163 schools in Madurai educational district participated in the competitions held at O.C.P.M. Girls' Higher Secondary School and Sethupathi Higher Secondary School here.

As many as ten competitions including light music, dance, folk arts, drawing, theatre among others were held.

Eighty winners will qualify to compete at the district-level competition on October 31 to be held in Madurai. Further, winners will compete at the State-level competitions to be held in Namakkal.

The students, who win all the stages, will be awarded cash prizes — ₹25,000 for first prize, ₹20,000 for second and ₹15,000 for third — along with shields and certificates.