Government school student in Sivaganga secures medical seat

S. Sneha

SIVAGANGA

30 January 2022 22:26 IST

One need not be afraid to take NEET, says Sneha

The daughter of a woodcutter and a student of Mangudi Government Higher Secondary School near here has secured a seat in medical college.

S. Sneha is the eldest daughter of Senthilkumar and Kalimuthu of Kayangulam Colony near Sivaganga. She has two sisters and a brother. Her mother, Kalimuthu, goes for the 100-day job under Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Advertising

Advertising

Since she could ill-afford coaching classes, Sneha prepared for NEET from home and secured 199 marks.

During counselling, she got a seat in a private medical college in Krishnagiri under the 7.5% quota for students from government schools.

She says one need not be afraid to take NEET. If students have self-confidence and study hard, they can enter the portals of medical college.