Madurai

Government school student in Sivaganga secures medical seat

S. Sneha  

The daughter of a woodcutter and a student of Mangudi Government Higher Secondary School near here has secured a seat in medical college.

S. Sneha is the eldest daughter of Senthilkumar and Kalimuthu of Kayangulam Colony near Sivaganga. She has two sisters and a brother. Her mother, Kalimuthu, goes for the 100-day job under Mahatama Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

Since she could ill-afford coaching classes, Sneha prepared for NEET from home and secured 199 marks.

During counselling, she got a seat in a private medical college in Krishnagiri under the 7.5% quota for students from government schools.

She says one need not be afraid to take NEET. If students have self-confidence and study hard, they can enter the portals of medical college.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2022 10:27:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/government-school-student-in-sivaganga-secures-medical-seat/article38350429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY